Predators are in the playoffs, will have to tame the Canes

Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) celebrates with teammate after a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- For the seventh consecutive year, the Nashville Predators are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, after defeating Carolina 3-1 on Saturday night.

This was the Predators first win over the Hurricanes this season, and they hope its not their last.

With Carolina locking up the Central Division, and Nashville clinching the fourth and final playoff spot, the two will now meet in the first round of the playoffs.

After the Preds punched their ticket to the postseason on Saturday, defenseman Ryan Ellis was honest about the upcoming challenge they’ll face, trying to tame the Canes.

“They are a heck of a hockey team. They work, they have skill and I can’t speak enough about them. They’re a good hockey team but I think we are somewhat similar. Both teams bury their heads and work, it’s going to be a fun series,” said Ellis.

Nashville will take on the role of the underdog moving forward, but that isn’t a bad thing. This team has overcome plenty of adversity this season and turned things around, winning 19 of their past 27 games.

Predators’ Captain Roman Josi has been here before, but he said this ride has been special. This team believes in doing the work, and that is why they can’t be counted out.

“I’m just really proud of the guys, and we definitely earned it the hard way,” Josi said. “We worked extremely hard to get a playoff spot, and just looking back at the last 20 games, it felt like every game was so important. We were in the playoff race every game, and everyone in our locker room played really well. I’m proud of the team.”

The Predators will conclude the 2020-21 regular season on Monday night when they host Carolina once more at Bridgestone Arena. However, dates and times are still not set for this best-of-seven series, but the NHL has advertised that the playoffs will begin Saturday, May 14.