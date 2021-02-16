Predators and Stars postponed again by weather

For the second straight day the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars had their game in Dallas postponed by the winter storm gripping the United States.

The NHL announced Tuesday afternoon that both games scheduled for February 15th and 16th will be rescheduled, but no dates have been issued to this point.

So the struggling Predators went to Dallas and did not lose, that is the half glass full way to look at it.

Up next for Nashville are dates with the Blue Jackets Thursday and Saturday in Columbus weather permitting.

