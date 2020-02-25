Predators add defenseman Korbinian Holzer

Predators general maager David Poile squeezed in a trade before the deadline passed on Monday sending Matt Irwin and a 6th round pick in 2022 to Anaheim for defenseman Korbinian Holzer.

The 32-year old Holzer gives the Preds a big body on defense at 6-3, 215 pounds. He has played 203 career games with the Ducks and Maple Leafs and has 6 career goals and 21 assists.

Predators general manager David Poile said he gives the Preds a more physical presence and probably get some time on the Preds penalty kill.