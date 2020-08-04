Pons passes on NBA, stays at Tennessee

Tennessee Basketball’s NCAA championship dreams got a boost Monday with the return of forward Yves Pons for the 2020-2021 season.

Pons elected to pass on the NBA Draft to return for his Senior season with the Volunteers. Last season’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year blocked a Tennessee record 73 shots.

Offensively Pons really saw his game grow last season raising his scoring average eight points to 10.8 points per game and he also shot 34.9% from 3-point range.

Pons announced his return in a simple tweet saying “I’m back. GBO”