NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The Tennessee Titans (1-0) play their home opener this week against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts (0-1) on Sunday.

It will be a special game because, at halftime, the Titans will retire Steve McNair’s No. 9 and running back Eddie George’s No. 27 jersey. They will become the seventh and eighth players in franchise history to have their numbers retired. Among the 31 other NFL clubs, there is not another No. 9 or No. 27 jersey retired.