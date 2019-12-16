Playoff talk: How the Titans get in after Texans loss

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel argues a call in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans losing to the Texans Sunday made things difficult, but not impossible when it comes to making the post season.

They don’t solely control their own fate anymore.

The Titans will need some help.

The team who’s actions affect the Titans most is the Steelers, and Tennessee fans were metaphorically “table-slamming” in solidarity with the Bills after they took down Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.

That result was best-case scenario for the Titans.

So, let’s start by simplifying things. If the Titans want to make the playoffs, the way with the most paths is via the 6th spot in the AFC Wildcard:

If the Titans win out, the Steelers need to lose one game. If the Titans lose to the Saints and beat the Texans, the Steelers need to lose one game. If the Titans beat the Saints and lose to the Texans, the Steelers need to lose out.

Easy enough? There is one more scenario but does not qualify as “simplified.” If the Titans lose out, they can still get in at 8-8. Here’s all that would need to happen:

The Steelers need to lose out The Colts need to lose 2 of last 3 (Colts play the Saints on Monday Night Football

Both of those have to happen in order for the Titans to be playing in January.

Although many refereed to Sunday’s game between the Titans and Texans as the, “Division Champions,” the Titans can still win the AFC South:

The Titans need to win out The Texans need to lose out

To make things even easier, I’ve created a Titans fan’s guide to Week 16:

Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon on the NFL Network – Texans at Buccaneers (if the Texans win, the Titans can’t win the division)

(if the Texans win, the Titans can’t win the division) Sunday, Dec. 22 at noon on CBS – Steelers at Jets (If the Steelers win they have to lose their last game or Titans are out of the playoffs)

Also, of course all eyes will be on the Titans and Saints who play on Sunday at noon on FOX.