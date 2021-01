NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The Tennessee Titans unveiled a new mural at Nissan stadium in celebration of the team's upcoming home playoff game.

The mural is in partnership with a local group 'I Believe in Nashville' and reads 'I Believe in Tennessee' with the Titans fireball logo at the center. It will be on display as fans arrive to Nissan Stadium on Sunday for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.