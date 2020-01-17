Playoff Fever: Finding our way to Kansas City

Kansas City (WKRN)- News 2 Sports has been on the road with the Tennessee Titans throughout the entire season, but nothing is more exciting than following the team in the playoffs!

For the past couple of weeks Sports Director Cory Curtis and Photographer Cal Baxter have been covering the team in New England and Baltimore. Both trips went smooth in terms of travel and the results are what Titans fans were looking for, WINS!

Now the Titans are one win away from the Super Bowl in Miami and in order to get to the sunshine they’ll have to battle through the frigid temperatures in Kansas City.

Taking down the Chiefs is going to be tough, but if we could get here from Nashville on a day when the KC Airport was completely shutdown, the Titans can find a way to take down the giant.

Kayla Anderson joined Baxter and Curtis on this trip and the team assembled at 6:00 am at the station and were at BNA in plenty of time to catch our flight. We got in some breakfast and loaded our plane to St. Loui But right before takeoff, we received a friendly notification that our flight from St. Louis to Kansas City was CANCELLED.

Yes, seeing those dreadful words made us have to think fast! Thank goodness our flight to St. Louis was only 45 minutes because the second we got off the plane, we made a new plan.

Travel through the air wasn’t going to happen, all flights to Kansas City were cancelled due to a snow-ice storm invading the area in the morning, so it was on the automobile (no trains in this story).

While Baxter figured out the rental car situation, Curtis and Anderson waited for the load of bags that still had to be taken off the plane. And television happens no matter what, so we made sure to tape an update for the afternoon show!

After piling up our luggage (we have a lot of it), it was time to load our minivan and set up for our three and a half hour drive to Kansas City.

With our belly’s full of Chick-Fil-A we started our journey, but it wasn’t smooth sailing. As we got close to KC, the roads got dicey, and we watched our van become a living ice box.

Thanks to Baxter’s navigating through crazy weather, we made it safely to Kansas City just in time for our 4pm LIVE shots on News 2. Hopefully you were able to catch our early coverage and if not we have plenty more coming your way this weekend leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Teamwork makes the dream work, I think the Titans have that same mentality!