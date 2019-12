HOUSTON, Texas – After a 2-4 start, the Titans have put themselves in a position to play football in January.

A 35-14 win at NRG Stadium over the AFC South Champs clinched their second playoff berth in three years.

A good chunk of this team has appeared in the playoffs, but a big part of the 2019 team’s success has never been.

Emily Proud breaks it all down and has reaction from the team after the game.