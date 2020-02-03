Players with area ties claim Super Bowl win

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Dustin Colquitt #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Florida – Although those from our area may have never been fans of the two teams in Super Bowl LIV, there’s a good chance they’ve cheered for players on both teams.

From the 49ers, former Vol Emmanuel Moseley has been a pinnacle of San Francisco’s defense this season. Also, former Blue Raider wide receiver Ritchie James Jr. and Vanderbilt receiver Jordan Williams play for the 9ers. Another commodore, Justin Skule is an offensive tackle for the 49ers.

As far as Nashvillians, the Music City was well represented. Jalen Hurd from Beech High school was injured in the preseason and has been sidelined all season for San Francisco. Also, C.J. Beathard who went to Battle Ground Academy, is the backup quarterback for the 49ers.

As for the Super Bowl Champions, VFL Dustin Colquitt and former MTSU defensive back Charvarius Ward represented their respective college teams proudly.

The Chiefs also have two practice squad players fans from Tennessee might recognize. Former commodore quarterback Kyle Shurmur and linebacker Emmanuel Smith were part of this Super Bowl win as well.