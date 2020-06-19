Players in multiple sports leagues test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this April 7, 2017, file photo, members of the Philadelphia Phillies stretch before the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia. Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex. The team also said Friday, June 19, 2020, that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn’t identify any of those affected. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It seemed like professional sports were finally getting back to action, but on Friday, players in multiple North American leagues tested positive for COVID-19.

It started in the morning, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tested positive for COVID-19, and two other Tampa Bay assistants have been quarantined. The coach that tested positive is said to be asymptomatic.

A report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says that a San Francisco 49ers player, that was working out in Nashville, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was a part of a larger group which included all of the Niners quarterbacks and some skilled position players. All players have been tested and are awaiting results.

Meanwhile- the Philadelphia Phillies are closing their spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, after five players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. And sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan that the Toronto Blue Jays also shut down their spring training facility in Dunedin after a player exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

In the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning have temporarily shut down their training facility after three players and additional staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

General manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement that the players have been self-isolating and “are asymptomatic other than a few cases of low-grade fever.”

And Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has tested positive, according to the Toronto Sun.

Matthews has apparently gone into quarantine at his home in Arizona, hoping to be healthy enough and eligible to travel to Toronto and participate in the opening of Leafs camp.

The NHL recently allowed teams to open up facilities for small group workouts, part of the leagues Phase 2 of their ‘return to play’ plan. Training camps are slated to open up on July 10th.

And after zero positive tests reported last week, the PGA announced that Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19. He will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines.