Play Ball: Nashville Sounds return for home opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After more than 600 days off the field, the Nashville Sounds will return to Music City Tuesday to play their first home game since September 2019.

Six-hundred and seventeen days to be exact. That’s how long it’s been since the Sounds have taken the field for a game at First Horizon Park in Germantown.

Much has happened since then but especially to the thriving Germantown neighborhood, which weathered the March 3rd tornado before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses and restaurants near the park depend on Sounds fans for revenue and the return of baseball will provide a much-needed boost as Nashville reopens.

For the first three games of the season, First Horizon Park will operate near a 40% capacity level and by Friday, May 14, the ballpark will operate at a near 100% capacity level with modified health and safety measures in place, according to a release.

Those safety measures include Major League Baseball’s policy of a player safety buffer zone that restricts the usage of front rows of sections closest to the playing field, dugouts and bullpens.

Fans who wish to remain in socially distanced seats can purchase tickets in specific sections, with “pod style” seating only with tickets available in groups of two, four or six.

Facial coverings are required for individuals ages two and older until further notice. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location.

The entire ballpark has also gone cashless for payment options. If fans bring cash to First Horizon Park, they can purchase pre-loaded $20 Visa gift cards at Advanced Tickets located next to Guest Services near section 114. The gift cards can be used anywhere at First Horizon Park and can be used at any outside business that accept Visa cards.

The park tested all changes last month to ensure reopening the park would run smoothly.