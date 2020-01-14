Plavsic ruled eligible, can play immediately for Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The NCAA changed it’s mind.

Despite being told at the start of the basketball season he was ineligible to play, Vols big man Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to compete, effective immediately.

University of Tennessee Director of Athletics Philip Fulmer said in a statement on UTSports.com, “We’re thrilled that Uros will receive his opportunity to compete and that he no longer stands to lose a year of his eligibility. Our compliance staff put a great deal of work and persistence into achieving this outcome. This is the right decision.”

The Serbia native transferred to Tennessee from Arizona State after redshirting for a season.

The Vols next game is Wednesday, January 15 at 7 p.m. at Georgia.