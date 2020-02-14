Plant vs. Feigenbutz- No love on this Valentines Day

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- February 14th is considered a ‘day of love’, but that is certainly not the case between Super Middleweight boxers Caleb Plant and Vincent Feigenbutz. The two met face-to-face one last time before battling in the ring on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena.

On this Valentines Day there were only ‘fighting’ words at weigh-ins. Plant, who is looking to defend his World Championship, topped out the scale at 166.8 pounds, and Feigenbutz weighed in at 165.2 pounds.

After weigh-ins the two met for the traditional ‘stare down’ in front of the crowd and neither boxer wanted to be the first to look away. Plant, who has been very clear that he will not lose this match, had a few last words for his opponent up on the stage.

“He (Feigenbutz) has nothing to say because after this nobody will hear from him again,” said Plant.

When Feigenbutz was asked how he will beat Plant in the main event, he answered in English, not German for the first time this week. His response was simple.

Feigenbutz replied, “I punch him.”

With a win on Saturday Caleb Plant can move to 20-0 in his all-time boxing career. The Super Middleweight event is scheduled for 7pm at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets for the fight are still available.