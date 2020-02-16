Plant puts on show, keeps Super Middleweight title in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Saturday Fight Night in Music City did not disappoint, as Nashville’s own Caleb Plant defended his IBF Super Middleweight championship with a technical knockout of Germany’s Vincent Feigenbutz early in the 10th round.

This is Plant’s second title defense since beating Jose Uzcategui in January 2019, however this keeping the belt in his hometown was something special. Plant said he’s been dreaming about this moment ever since he was a kid.

“It was a legendary night for the city, I don’t even have to tell you guys look at everyone who came out. First time fighting in Nashville and look at the crowd that came out,” said Plant.

The 27-year-old put on a show for around 10,000 fans. He dominated the young fighter Feigenbutz in the ring, using his quick feet, fast hands and strong upper-cut consistently throughout the rounds.

“What fighters lack sometimes is making adjustments and I think we made great adjustments. I knew when to put my foot on the gas and when to let off. I knew when to stick to my jab or when to let my combinations go, and a couple rounds before I stopped him, I could see his will was starting to break. I knew he wouldn’t have the heart to keep me off of him,” added Plant.

With this win Plant moves to 20-0 in his career, adding 12 KOs but he’s already thinking about who his future opponent might be and one name keeps coming up.

“I want to unify and I want that fight with David Benavidez. I’ve been wanting that, I’ve been asking for that. I know we’re both young in our career and they’re trying to build us up and turn it into a mega-fight but I’m a fighter and there is no sense in waiting. We can get it crackin’ whenever,” said Plant.

And while Plant’s team said he will have at least one more fight this year, right now they’re going to take some time to enjoy this victory in his hometown.