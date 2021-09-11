Pickett leads Pitt past Tennessee, 41-34

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to receiver as he’s hit by Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Kenny Pickett threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 41-34 victory over Tennessee.

The Panther defense collected five sacks, recovered two fumbles, had an interception and a crucial fourth-quarter goal-line stand to seal their second victory of the season. The Volunteers (1-1) lost the game and a starting quarterback.

Joe Milton went down with a lower leg injury after being sacked and losing a fumble early in the second quarter.

Hendon Hooker came on to throw for 189 yards, but the mistakes hurt the effort.