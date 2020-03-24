Physicians ending NFL physicals until pandemic ends

(WKRN) — Signing free-agent contracts became impossible Monday with the NFL Physicians Society announcing it will not perform free agent physicals until the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

Free Agency began last Wednesday and while deals have been announced they can not actually be completed and signed until a player passes a physical from a team or agreed upon physician.

The Titans reportedly have a $9.5-million deal in place with Vic Beasley, but they have not announced anything because he still has not passed a physical and signed his deal. It may take quite a while now.

The physicians went on to say in their release that “medical resources should focus on those who are ill or in need of care”.

They said they look forward to resuming physicals when it is appropriate and right now no one knows exactly when that will be.