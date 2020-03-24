1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Physicians ending NFL physicals until pandemic ends

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN) — Signing free-agent contracts became impossible Monday with the NFL Physicians Society announcing it will not perform free agent physicals until the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

Free Agency began last Wednesday and while deals have been announced they can not actually be completed and signed until a player passes a physical from a team or agreed upon physician.

The Titans reportedly have a $9.5-million deal in place with Vic Beasley, but they have not announced anything because he still has not passed a physical and signed his deal. It may take quite a while now.

The physicians went on to say in their release that “medical resources should focus on those who are ill or in need of care”.

They said they look forward to resuming physicals when it is appropriate and right now no one knows exactly when that will be.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories