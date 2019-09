Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks as his number 27 is retired during a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the Titans and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Titans honored a big piece of their past at halftime against the Colts Sunday, becoming the first NFL team to retire either No. 9 or No. 27, the numbers of the late Steve McNair and Eddie George.

Mechelle McNair and her two sons, McNair’s mother and brothers attended along with George and his sons.

The Titans turned it into a family affair with Taj George of Sisters With Voices, SWV, singing the national anthem.