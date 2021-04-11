PHOTOS: Eddie George through the years

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 1999, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George celebrates after the Titans beat the St. Louis Rams in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans retiring Eddie George’s No. 27 and the No. 9 of the late Steve McNair has turned from a simple halftime ceremony into a celebration and team reunion. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Titans’ running back Eddie George will become the next head football coach at Tennessee State University.

Take a look back at some signature moments for the Titan great throughout his football career and beyond.

  • Ohio State’s Eddie George (27) runs for a touchdown against Notre Dame in front of the Irish’s Ivory Covington (14) and Kinnon Tatum (2) Saturday, Oct. 5, 1995, in Columbus, Ohio. George was chosen Monday, Dec. 4, 1995, to receive the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top college running back. (AP Photo/Mark Hall)
  • Ohio State quarterback Bobby Hoying (14) hands off to tailback Eddie George (27) during early first-half action on Monday, August 29, 1994, at the 5th annual Pigskin Classic in Anaheim, Calif. George scored two early touchdowns to give the Buckeyes a quick lead. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
  • Houston Oiler Eddie George answers questions during a news conference in this April 21, 1996 file photo in Houston. Houston Oilers coach Jeff Fisher is on the right. The Heisman Trophy winner agreed to a five-year contract with the Houston Oilers on Tuesday, July 16, 1996. (AP Photo/Donna Carson)
  • FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2002, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George, right, and quarterback Steve McNair, sit on the bench after the Oakland Raiders scored in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. The Titans retiring Eddie George’s No. 27 and the No. 9 of the late Steve McNair has turned from a simple halftime ceremony into a celebration and team reunion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
  • FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2000, file photo, Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair, right, congratulates running back Eddie George after George scored a touchdown against the New York Giants in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans retiring Eddie George’s No. 27 and the No. 9 of the late Steve McNair has turned from a simple halftime ceremony into a celebration and team reunion. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
  • FILE – In this Oct. 31, 1999, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George celebrates after the Titans beat the St. Louis Rams in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans retiring Eddie George’s No. 27 and the No. 9 of the late Steve McNair has turned from a simple halftime ceremony into a celebration and team reunion. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
  • Former Ohio State running back Eddie George speaks during a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011. George was one of 14 players and two coaches to be part of the 2011 College Football Hall of Fame class. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Ohio State Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George stands on the sideline before the No. 1 Ohio State plays No. 2 Texas in a football game in Austin, Texas Saturday, Sept. 9, 2006. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks during a memorial service for Steve McNair in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, July 9, 2009. McNair, a former NFL quarterback with the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens, was shot to death in Nashville on July 4. George helped McNair take the Titans to their lone Super Bowl in 2000. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, Pool)
  • Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George hugs a friend as he arrives for a memorial service for Steve McNair in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, July 9, 2009. McNair, a former NFL quarterback with the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens, was shot to death in Nashville on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George talks with guests before the induction ceremony for the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. George is one of the 2014 inductees. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks after his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Former Ohio State running back and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George laughs as Ohio State tight end Jeff Heuerman, left, interviews him during media day for the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014. Ohio State is slated to square off against Alabama on New Year’s Day. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George, center joins other former Titans players during a halftime ceremony at an NFL football game between the Titans and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • Eddie George arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WATERFORD CRYSTAL – Former Tennessee Titan and host Eddie George strikes a pose with the AFCA Coaches’ Trophy, crafted by Waterford® Crystal, on the green carpet at the inaugural American Football Coaches Association Awards Show at the Grand Ole Opry House on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. The iconic Waterford Crystal football, affectionately referred to as the Crystal Ball, has been awarded to the Amway Coaches’ Poll national champion since its inception in 1986. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision for Waterford Crystal/AP Images)
  • Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks during an announcement at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn., that his number will be retired. The team will retire George’s No. 27 and former quarterback Steve McNair’s No. 9 on Sept. 15 at their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks during an announcement at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn., that his number will be retired. The team will retire George’s No. 27 and former quarterback Steve McNair’s No. 9 on Sept. 15 at their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George waves to the crowd before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
  • Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George, left, and former safety Blaine Bishop talk at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss