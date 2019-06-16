Peyton Manning, among others honored at Tennessee Sports HOF

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year’s Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction class is star-studded.

Peyton Manning, David Cutcliffe, Charles Davis, and Kara Lawson highlight the group of inductees in attendance at the induction ceremony at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Nashville.

Not everyone is a native Tennessean, but they’ve all made an impact in the Volunteer State in one way or another.

Manning, a New Orleans native was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame just last weekend. He said it meant a lot being honored in his home state, but now being recognized in a place he chose to come to and call home, is even more special.

“You’re only from one state so to go into your home state, this was special. I realize I’m eligible for this hall of fame because I played my four years in Knoxville, but I always carried that with me,” said Manning. “I’m a Tennessee Volunteer for longer than just four years and the support I’ve received from people all over this state has meant a great deal to me. You don’t play football to try to go into a hall of fame but when you are recognized it gives you a chance to reflect on all the people that have been a part of your football journey.”

Many Vols were honored, but locally, Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk was recognized as the Tennessean of the Year.

She said after welcoming Tennessee into her life, to now have the state welcome her into their hall, means more than she can possibly put into words.