Percy Miller, son of Master P, holds free basketball camp at TSU

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee State basketball season doesn’t start up for a few more months, but the Gentry Center was hoppin’ on Wednesday. Freshman guard Hercy Miller, and his father Percy “Master P” Miller, held a free hoops camp for kindergartners to sixth graders.

Hercy told TSU Athletics, “It is important to us to share with the youth that if you want to be successful it’s going to take hard work, but also understand the importance of having a backup plan.”

And holding a camp like this is only possible because college athletes are able to benefit from their name, image and likeness now. Hercy recently signed a $2 million endorsement deal with technology company Web Apps America, and much of that money will be inserted back into the community.

Master P added, “He’s a kid that says, ‘You know what?’ ‘Even though I made some, I want to give back some of what I have.”

Current Trailblazer’s forward and former TSU star Robert Covington also stopped by the event. He told News 2’s Kayla Anderson, while he didn’t get to benefit from NIL, he’s happy to see others being able to do so- especially when it involves helping the youth.

“Kids are getting the initiative to give back, and for me to see this is special,” said Covington. “Everyone wants to make a positive change in their community and if we can’t inspire the next generation we’re not doing our job.”

This isn’t anything new for the Miller family. For the pas 21 years, their Family’s Team Hope Foundation has been encouraging children all around the world to have hope, follow their passion and most importantly, to L.I.S.T.E.N, an initialism for Love, Invest, Set Goals, Team Up, Education, and Never Give Up.

“That’s what it’s about, it’s about the future,” said Master P. “These kids are our future, so if we can prepare them now, these kids are going to win the end.”