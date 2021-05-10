Pekka Rinne & Predators shutout Hurricanes 5-0

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation after the Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Pekka Rinne made 30 saves for the shutout as the Nashville Predators finished the regular season by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0.

Rinne tied Tom Barrasso for No. 19 in NHL history with his 369th career victory in his first start since April 10. Rinne’s 60th career shutout came in what might have been his final start with Nashville as fans chanted his name early and often.

“I truly, truly appreciate what happened tonight and it goes very high on my personal list, you know, my experiences in hockey” Rinne said as he reflected on the evening.

Matt Duchene scored twice, and Ryan Johansen and Tanner Jeannot each had a goal and an assist for Nashville. Rocco Grimaldi scored a short-handed goal.

Both teams rested several players ahead of their first-round playoff series.