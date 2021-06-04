Pekka Rinne named a finalist for King Clancy Trophy

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation after the Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Hockey League announced its finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Friday, and Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne was among the three players chosen.

The other finalists include, San Jose Sharks right wing Kurtis Gabriel, Nashville and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban

The King Clancy award is given annually to the player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Rinne is on the most ‘well known’ sports figures in Nashville. The Predators franchise has made an impact on the ice, but off of it as well.

In 2012-13, alongside former captain Shea Weber, Rinne formed the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, raising money and awareness for cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Since the establishment of the fund, donations totaling over $3 million have been made to the hospital and its programs.

In his first full season with the team, Rinne also fostered an ongoing affiliation with Best Buddies, a nonprofit advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Additionally, Rinne has continued to support Make-A-Wish; the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s, founded in 2009 by former Predators assistant coach Brent Peterson to raise awareness of the devastating effects of Parkinson’s disease; and a number of other initiatives throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly will help choose the winner, who will get a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

The NHL will make an announcement on who will receive the King Clancy Award during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and Stanley Cup Final.