Panthers sign former Titan DaQuan Jones

Tennessee Titans nose tackle DaQuan Jones (90) waves to fans before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another Titans starter is headed to a different team.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Jones was drafted in 2014 by the Titans in the fourth round and spent every year of his career since in Nashville. During his time with the two-toned blue, Jones amassed 235 tackles and nine sacks across 99 games for Tennessee.

Jones hit free agency following the 2020 season after playing through two contracts with the Titans. The 29 year old signed a 4-year $21 million contract with the Titans ahead of the 2018 season.