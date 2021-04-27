Panthers overwhelm Predators 7-4

Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) celebrates with MacKenzie Weegar (52) after Vatrano scored a goal against the Nashville Predators in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and three assists, and the Florida Panthers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators to clinch a playoff berth.

Aleksander Barkov scored twice and had and assist for the Panthers. Anthony Duclair, Owen Tippett and Frank Vatrano also scored, while Sam Bennett had three assists in Florida’s second win in three games.

Ryan Ellis scored twice and Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Predators, who had won three of four entering Tuesday as they battle the Dallas Stars for the fourth and final Central Division playoff berth.

Dallas also lost Tuesday night and still trails Nashville by 2 points for fourth place.