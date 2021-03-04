Panthers hold off Predators 5-4

Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) skates off the ice after the team’s loss to the Florida Panthers in an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Aaron Ekblad had two goals and two assists to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Carter Verhaeghe, Mason Marchment and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Aleksander Barkov had three assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for the Panthers.

Mattias Ekholm, Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville, which has lost two straight. Viktor Arvidsson had three assists and Pekka Rinne stopped 33 shots.