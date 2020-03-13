Orange & White game postponed, all SEC sporting events pushed back to April 15

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers leads his team to to the field prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The impacts on spring and winter sports have been evident, but fall sports – such as football – are feeling the affects of the coronavirus concerns.

On Thursday, March 12, the NCAA canceled all spring and winter sports championships, which left it up to individual conferences to decide how to move forward with the rest of their athletic activities.

Earlier in the day, the SEC put pause on all sporting activities until March 30. On Friday, the league pushed back the pause to April 15th.

Now it includes football. And, of course, Tennessee Football.

The athletic department announced the Orange and White game originally scheduled for April 18 will not take place on that day. They are working on moving it to a later date.

Spring practice for football has also been suspended for the time being.

Tennessee Athletics Director Philip Fulmer released a statement regarding the postponement of athletic events:

“The past several days have been filled with uncertainty and have presented unique and challenging circumstances. A growing public health crisis has led to difficult but necessary decisions. I personally am grateful for the courageous leadership of Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, UT Chancellor Plowman and the rest of our conference presidents, chancellors and ADs. Dialogue is ongoing. We are all in uncharted territory, and there is no manual to guide our decision making. However, we must continue act with abundant caution while prioritizing health and safety throughout our campuses and communities.



“I am heartbroken for our student-athletes who have poured their heart and soul into their training and now find themselves in a season of uncertainty. There are many lingering questions related to academics, eligibility, training schedules, housing and various other internal operations for which we do not yet have answers. But I am focused on actively engaging in the dialogue that is to come as we work to support our young men and women—highlighting their physical, mental and emotional wellness—to help them move forward.

“To our incredible fans, donors and alumni—I understand the frustration that comes along with canceled events, ticket refunds and many lost opportunities to celebrate Tennessee wins and championships. But I’m confident that these circumstances will stir the passion of the world’s most extraordinary fanbase, and that your love for the Vols and Lady Vols will shine through like never before when the action eventually resumes.



“Please take care of yourselves and each other as we navigate the days to come together, prioritizing the greater good.”