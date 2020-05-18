Opinion: The Last Dance left a lasting impression on sports fans across the globe

Do I wanna be like Mike, absolutely, but I’ve accepted that my path in life wasn’t to be the greatest basketball player of all time. That was Michael Jordan’s journey and thanks to the brilliant documentary, ‘The Last Dance,’ we finally got a raw, inside look at how he became the G.O.A.T.

Jordan united the city of Chicago, bringing them six championships and over the past several weeks, he united all of us during a challenging time in our World. But that’s just it, challenges are obstacles in our lives that we are all meant to overcome, because at the end there is something much more rewarding.

That is how Jordan was wired, to never accept failure or defeat. This documentary truly captured his desire to find success, no matter what. Whether that be on the basketball court, the golf course, or even in the locker room playing a game of ‘pitching pennies’ MJ wanted to be the absolute best.

But that mentality didn’t just benefit him, it benefited his teammates. We all learned that Jordan was difficult to play with, but whether it be Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr or Dennis Rodman, he made them better on the court.

Every Sunday night for a couple hours, Jordan’s spirit infected all of us. Millions of viewers experienced the emotions together; feeling joy and pain. It showed us life isn’t perfect, sometimes it’s not fair. Jordan enjoyed so many blessings, but just like all of us, he had to deal with heartbreak.

There aren’t too many of us who talk about the tough times in life, but MJ allowed us to see him when he was most vulnerable. When his father, James Jordan was shot and killed, we all felt rocked. Watching a tear drop down MJ’s face, we thought for a second, wait what is that? And then we realized, oh ya even our Superheroes are human too.

The purpose of a documentary is to give us an inside look at someone’s life and ‘The Last Dance’ did it well. The behind the scenes footage and variety of interviews made us all feel something special.

For me, it brought back memories of my childhood, watching some of those great NBA battles and understanding why so many of us owned a Bulls Starter jacket! For the younger generation, it was learning something new about the No. 23 and how he was able to shine during at tie with no social media.

But for ALL of us I think it made an impact in some way or another. We felt good, inspired and while we can never ‘Be Like Mike,’ I think we can all be our best, especially in a time like this.

Thank You Michael Jordan.