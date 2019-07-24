Opinion: Marcus Mariota, hit us with your best shot!

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 2: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during a game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Nashville,Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jets 26-22. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- When you think of Tier I quarterbacks, what names come to mind? Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees would be my top three, with some others sprinkled in. When the Tennessee Titans selected Marcus Mariota second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, they were confident he could end up being that type of quarterback, but so far things haven’t worked out according to plan.

Mariota enters the final year of his contract with the Titans, which pays a base salary of $20.9 million in 2019. All signs point to General Manager Jon Robinson believing in his 25-year-old quarterback, but when it comes down to it, football is a business. And the harsh reality is, that if Mariota can’t stay healthy, a future with the Titans is foggy.

Since entering the league in 2015 as the second overall pick with the Titans, Mariota has posted a 27-28 record as a starter while passing for 12,004 yards and 69 touchdowns against 42 interceptions. He doesn’t provide eye-popping numbers and at times has been inconsistent. Those things coupled with the ongoing injuries make it easier for the national media to count him out.

Coming into this year’s training camp, articles are popping up all over the internet, dissing and disrespecting Mariota. Some claim he looks lost, others label him as a Tier III quarterback, and some say this will be his last year playing in the league.

Now lets take a step back for a moment, those are the opinions of media outside of Nashville. They aren’t here every day of the season and therefore their opinions can be skewed. I agree with the fact that Mariota’s health has been an issue and could be moving forward. If he can’t stay healthy this season, I believe the Titans will make a change.

But if Mariota stays healthy, he will have the tools around him to be a more consistent quarterback in 2019. That would be an unpopular opinion with anyone covering the team outside of Nashville, but I believe #8 has what it takes to lead this team back to the playoffs.

In the past few years, Mariota’s biggest target has not been a star wide receiver, it’s been tight end Delanie Walker and he didn’t play last season. But he’ll be back this year and with the addition of slot receiver Adam Humphries and Corey Davis continuing to improve, Mariota’s options are better.

And take this into consideration, Mariota enters his fifth season with the Titans, and Arthur Smith will be his fifth offensive coordinator. Learning new systems, languages and coaching tendencies, not ideal. But Smith being promoted and not changing much on offense, Mariota can feel comfortable and confident for once.

When it comes down to it, this is definitely Mariota’s “make it” or “break it” season. There will be familiarity and better weapons around him, so now all he needs to do is stay healthy and show that he can be the Titans’ guy moving forward. If not, I’m afraid this will be the last season we see Mariota in the two-tone-blue.