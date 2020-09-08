One player tests positive for COVID-19 over previous week of testing in NFL

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s officially game week in the NFL with the Texans and Chiefs kicking things off on Thursday night, and the latest news is something else for fans get fans excited about.

Over the last week of testing, August 30 through September 5, only one player tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said during this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily, while Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. 44,510 tests were administered to a total of 8,349 players and team personnel. One of those tests was a confirmed positive among players and seven new confirmed positives among other personnel.

In the case of a positive test by a player, he will be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list until he is able to produce a series of positives and show no symptoms. The COVID-19/reserve list is not solely for individuals who test positive, but is also available for players who come in contact with an individual who has tested positive for the virus.

Right now, the Titans have one player on their COVID-19/reserve list – rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Mack.