Edmonton star Connor McDavid scored the only shootout goal in the Oilers 3-2 shootout victory over the Nashville Predators Thursday night in Edmonton.

The Predators were unable to win despite two different leads in the game. Filip Forsberg made it 1-0 Nashville with his 22nd goal of the season in the 1st period. Matt Duchene made it 2-1 Nashville in the 2nd period with his 20th of the year.

McDavid also had the Oilers first goal that tied it at 1-1 in the 1st period.

Juuse Saros had 44 saves for Nashville. Mikko Koskinen had 28 saves for the Oilers but stopped all 3 shots he faced in the shootout period.