Oilers rout Predators 8-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Leon Draisaitl had his first four-goal game and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Nashville Predators 8-3 to sweep the season series.

Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had four assists. Kailer Yamamoto and Josh Archibald each had a goal and an assist, and Zack Kassian also scored as the Oilers won their second straight. Edmonton pulled within two points of Pacific Division leader Vegas with a game in hand.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne was pulled midway through the third after giving up a career-worst eight goals. Five of those goals came in the third period and turned a 3-3 game into a 5-goal blowout.

The Predators got goals from Roman Josi, Calle Jarnkrok and Nick Bonino.

