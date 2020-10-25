O’Hara crashes into end zone in Middle Tennessee’s 2OT win

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara passes against North Texas in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

HOUSTON (AP) – Asher O’Hara crashed through a defender at the goal line to score on a 14-yard keeper, lifting Middle Tennessee to a 40-34 walk-off win in double overtime against Rice. Mike Collins, who went 18-35-242 passing with four touchdowns, led the Owls on an 83-yard drive to grab a 34-31 lead with 34 seconds left in regulation and seemed on the verge of a win in OT before Collin Riccitelli’s 40-yard field goal try was partially blocked by Jalen Jackson and bounced three times off the goalposts before falling back onto the field.

