O-Line shuffle creates opportunity for Jamil Douglas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Leading into Titans training camp, the makeup of the offensive line still needed to be figured out.

Jack Conklin’s health, the right guard position, and rookie Nate Davis’ readiness all unknowns.

Then, the addition of Taylor Lewan’s 4-game suspension only added to the question marks.

Each day in training camp, the team seemingly tries out a new five.

In the meantime, guard Jamil Douglas has been slowly making a case for himself to hold a more prominent role in the unit.

Douglas served time on the Titans practice squad last season. Already to start this season, he started at left guard in the Titans first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Tennessee has shuffled the line around seemingly each day in camp, in the first preseason game, the starting front five looked from left to right – Dennis Kelly (LT), Jamil Douglas (LG), Ben Jones (C), Kevin Pamphile (RG) and Jack Conklin (RT).

Each day since, Douglas has continued to work with the first team at practice both on the left and right side.

“I’ve been working at a bunch of different spots,” said Douglas. “Just been trying to improve every day wherever they put me, just try to improve my versatility do whatever I can to help the team.

Douglas, who was originally drafted in the fourth round (114th overall) by Miami in the 2015 Draft, says his drive to be versatile started early.

“It’s kind of been how my career’s went. I came into the league at first told me I’d have to be versatile,” he said.

“It’s been something I’ve been working on so I don’t think its a hard thing. You just have to learn to flip your mind, flip your body and then go from there.”

Mike Vrabel has noticed his willingness to shift positions.

“I think he plays hard, I think he’s been in a few systems and he’s gotten comfortable with what we’re asking him to do. Like mostly everybody, it’s not perfect, but I do think that he plays with an effort and a toughness that we like our offensive linemen to have. “