NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For Titans veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill, everything from here on out will be earned and that includes his starting spot at quarterback.

Tannehill spoke to the media for the first time since the NFL draft when the Titans selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after trading up for the 33rd overall pick in the 2nd round.

Tannehill gave an update on an ankle injury that ended his season against the Chargers on Dec. 18, “It feels really good.”

He’s ready to go out and compete in this stacked quarterback room with Levis and last year’s 3rd round draft pick Malik Willis.

“You can only control what you can control, right? Mike [Vrabel] and Ran [Carthon] make those decisions,” Tannehill said Wednesday at the Titans practice facility. “As players you got to control what you can control and that’s doing the best you can and prepping yourself mentally and physically each and every day to to go win football games … Take your job seriously each and every day knowing that nothing’s given to you and you got to go out there and earn everything.”

Tannehill also talked about how last season ended. “It stung,” is what he told us, giving everyone a little bit of fire this off season.

The veteran QB finished last season throwing for 2,536 yards, 13 TDs, and six interceptions.