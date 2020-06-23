‘Not the target of a hate crime:’ FBI, NASCAR complete noose investigation

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Bubba Wallace prepares by his car for qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for causing a caution the week before at Texas that affected the race for at least one playoff driver. (AP Photo/Larry Papke, File)

(WKRN) – The FBI in partnership with NASCAR have determined after a two-day investigation that the noose found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace had been there since as early as last fall.

Therefore, the FBI and NASCAR determined Wallace was not the target of a hate crime and no arrest was made.

NASCAR released an official statement:

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

The FBI also released a statement that was obtained by The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck: