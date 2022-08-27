WILLIAMSPORT, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolensville Little League’s run at the Little League World Series came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 5-1 loss to Hawaii in the U.S. Championship game.

Cohen Sakamoto pitched a gem for Hawaii, striking out seven Nolensville batters.

Hawaii jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings when Nolensville was finally able to scratch across a run in the top of the fourth. However, the momentum quickly shifted back to Hawaii as Ruston Hiyoto hit a towering two-run homerun that cleared the center field wall, giving Hawaii a 5-1 lead that would prove to be enough.

Nolensville will face Chinese Taipei Sunday at 9 a.m. Central Time in the third place game.

Hawaii will face Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship Sunday at 2 p.m. Central Time.