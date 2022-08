WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WKRN) – Nolensville Little League Baseball won its first game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Wednesday with a 5-3 victory over Massachusetts.

Nolensville, representing the Southeast region at the World Series, was led by William Satinoff’s three RBIs while Josiah Porter also knocked in two runs.

Nolensville will take on the Utah from the Mountain region Friday at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.