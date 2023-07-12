NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The youth baseball complex off Nolensville Park Road is home to one of the best baseball teams in the Southeast.

Nolensville Little League Baseball has made it to the Little League World Series two years in a row.

“We are very fortunate here that in Nolensville, we have a great community that has really embraced the league and which is helping us grow,” said head coach Randy Huth. “So, we get more kids. The more kids you have, the more kids you have to choose from, therefore you get the best talent, and that’s what you’re always looking for is do we have the talent to compete on the next level? Fortunately, we have had that in the past two years and now hopefully again this year.”

This year, their secret weapon is a historic one. Her name is Stella Weaver, a pitcher and outfielder for Nolensville. She’s the first girl to play for the organization, and arguably one of the best players on the field.

“I started playing baseball when I was like seven or eight,” Weaver said. “I use to play softball when I was really young and my brother would have baseball games and I would always go after them and pitch on the mound with my dad, and it was so much more fun than softball. They treat me as one of them. It’s no different at all.”

“Our time” is Nolensville’s motto this season. A season removed from making it all the way to the Little League United States Championship game, Huth believes his team can play for and win the World Series Championship next month.

“So by progression, this year we should win the whole thing, which is what would be amazing, so that’s my goal,” said Huth. “I want to win the whole thing.”

The challenge comes in keeping 12-year-olds prepared for the big stage.

“They’re always getting into something,” Huth laughed. “So we recognize that; we understand it. So we allow them to have that time where they can be themselves and do their own thing, but when it’s time between the lines and it’s on the field, they know it’s time to get serious.

Nolensville starts the Tennessee 12U Championship Saturday against rival Columbia. The Little League World Series begins Aug. 16 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.