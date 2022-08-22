WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WKRN) — The magical run continues for Nolensville Little League!

Nolensville took down Indiana by a final score of 5-2, continuing Tennessee’s undefeated run at the Little League World Series.

Despite falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Nolensville was able to scratch across one run in each of the 4th and 5th innings.

Trent McNeil pitched five innings for Nolensville, allowing only one run on two hits.

Indiana was able to strike back and send the game into extra innings, but Nolensville tallied three runs in the top of the 7th to take to lead for the final time.

Nolensville, now 3-0 in the tournament, advances to face the winner of the West-Southwest matchup. The next game is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

This is Nolensville’s fourth trip to Williamsport, having also made it to the LLWS in 2021, 2014 and 2013.

The tournament continues through August 28. It airs on ESPN and ABC.