WILLIAMSPORT, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite finishing in fourth place at this year’s Little League World Series, Nolensville Little League Baseball won an award that’s also worthy of bragging rights.

Nolensville was presented with the Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Team Sportsmanship Award before the championship game between Hawaii and Curacao Sunday afternoon. The award is voted on by the 20 participating teams, team hosts, volunteers, members of the media, and Little League staff and is awarded to the team that exemplifies a large amount of sportsmanship both on and off the field.

“The foundation of the Little League program is built around respect, sportsmanship, and the life lessons learned through the game of baseball and softball, and the members of the Nolensville Little League program have exemplified those values throughout the entirety of the World Series this summer,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “It is my pleasure to present the 2022 Jack Losch Little League Team Sportsmanship Award to Nolensville Little League and thank the players and coaches for exemplifying the spirit of Jack Losch during this year’s event.”

Nolensville fell to Chinese Taipei 2-0 in the third place game Sunday morning.

The boys will now head home and get ready for school, while never forgetting their experiences in Williamsport.

