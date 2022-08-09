NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Baseball fans will see a familiar team in Williamsport this year. Nolensville Little League is heading back to the Little League World Series for the second year in a row.

Nolensville punched its ticket to Pennsylvania with a 5-2 comeback win over Virginia Tuesday afternoon. The team rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning to complete the comeback.

This will be Nolensville’s fourth appearance in the LLWS, including 2021, 2014 and 2013.

The team will represent the United States Southeast Region.

Nolensville is one of 10 U.S. teams to make the LLWS, along with 10 more international teams.

Their first game will be on August 17 at 3 p.m. on ESPN against the New England Region representative.

The LLWS runs from August 17-28, airing on ESPN and ABC. For more information, CLICK HERE.