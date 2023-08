NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolensville Little League is headed back to the Little League World Series for the third consecutive year.

The team beat Florida 4-1 Tuesday in Warner Robins, Georgia, after a lengthy weather delay.

Nolensville will be representing the Southeast Region.

The Little League World Series begins Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.