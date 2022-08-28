WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WKRN) – Nolensville Little League Baseball’s run at the Little League World Series officially ended Sunday with a 2-0 loss to Chinese Taipei in the third-place consolation game.

Chinese Taipei pitcher Liao Yuan-Shu stole the show, tossing a complete game. He surrendered only three hits and struck out 13 Nolensville batters.

Chinese Taipei opened the scoring in the second inning by executing a double steal. Nolensville catcher Bo Daniel threw to second base, but was unable to throw out the runner, allowing Hsiao Chao-Hsun to cross home plate with the first run of the game.

They tacked on a second run in the fourth inning as Wu Hsuan-Hung knocked in Li Fang-Mo with an RBI single.

Nolensville ends their tenure in Williamsport with a 4-3 overall record and a fourth place finish in the tournament.