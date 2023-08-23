WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WKRN) – Nolensville was eliminated from the Little League World Series Wednesday afternoon after a 5-3 loss to California.

The team previously avoided elimination Tuesday with a narrow 2-1 win over Nevada following a 6-2 loss Monday against Washington.

However, Nolensville met their match Wednesday; a two-run homerun by California in the fifth inning of a tie game proved to be the difference maker.

“This team fought to the very end, but came up just short tonight. It was an amazing journey and we are so proud,” the team wrote on social media. “Hats off to the fans for all the love and support!”

Despite the loss, Nolensville’s Stella Weaver made tournament history; her three hits in Williamsport are the most hits by a United States female in the history of the LLWS.

Although Nolensville won’t be bringing home the championship, it was an incredible effort from “Stella and the Fellas.”