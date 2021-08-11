Nolensville beats Florida 10-3 to win Southeast Regional

A 10-run 5th inning pushed Nolensville passed Florida 10-3 for the Southeast Regional Championship Wednesday afternoon in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Nolensville knew it was already headed to Williamsport, PA for the Little League World Series after beating Georgia Tuesday so the celebration was a little more subdued even though this was technically the championship game.

Strong pitching and an errorless performance on defense helped propel a Nolensville team that hit the ball extremely well through the entire tournament.

Will Dreussi came out of the bullpen to pitch four innings, get the final out and the victory.

Play at the Little League World Series begins August 18th.