Nolensville advances to Little League World Series

The team from Nolensville is the first team from Middle Tennessee since 2016 to advance to the Little League World Series.

Nolensville defeated Midland, GA 4-2 at the Southeast Regional tournament in Warner Robins, GA late Tuesday afternoon.

Nolan Brown, the son of Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown, pitched all six innings and limited Georgia to four hits in the World Series clinching win.

Nolensville advances to the regional final tomorrow afternoon against the team from Martin County, Florida.

This year, the top two teams from each region advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Tennessee and Florida both advance regardless of the outcome of tomorrow’s championship game which will only be used to determine seeding.

The last Tennessee team to play in the Little League World Series was Goodlettsville in 2016.

The Little League World Series returns this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The 2021 event begins on August 19th.

The championship game is set for August 29th. You will see that game right here on News 2.