No return of the Mack, this is just the beginning

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- As the Tennessee Titans creep closer to the start of the season, the more crucial it is for some of these free agents and rookies to stand out. While they all have high hopes to make the 53-man roster, the reality is only a few actually do. It could happen for the rookie out of Chattanooga, Isaiah Mack.

Mack was one of the players who stood out in the Titan’s first preseason game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, recovering a fumble forced by Tye Smith late in the second quarter. His effort and passion for the game has caught the attention of coaches, but they aren’t the only ones intrigued by number 79.

“He’s a great player, a phenomenal player and I love watching him play,” said defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

That was the strong statement from 4-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey after he returned to practice on Saturday. He went out of his way to bring up Mack, even going as far to say he believes the rookie will make the final roster.

Those words mean the world to the young Mack because he grew up idolizing Casey. And now with number 99 back on the practice field, it’s an opportunity to soak up some valuable information, from one of the best in the league.

“I’d just say that Jurrell is a great player, and I’ll do whatever it takes to get on his level,” said Isaiah Mack.

Despite having a solid showing on Thursday, Mack did say there are plenty of things to improve on moving forward, but the biggest thing he’ll need to get used to, the speed of the game.

Mack said, “It’s incredible to see how fast the game grows as you get older. I need to focus on keeping up with the speed of the game and not try to make as many mistakes and really just run, run to the ball.”

The only way to get used to the speed of the game is to get live game reps, and Mack’s next opportunity is Saturday against the New England Patriots.