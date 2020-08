DENVER, CO. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans’ first game of the season in Denver will be played with no fans.

The Denver Broncos made the announcement Friday morning, adding that it was the responsible decision for the community.

“We are grateful for the loyalty and enthusiasm that Broncos fans have shown this year … but this is the responsible thing to do right now.”



Broncos to hold 2020 season opener with no fans at @EmpowerField, hopeful to have limited fans early in year » https://t.co/Qtwct0T1LY pic.twitter.com/UKOiO2o5xn — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 21, 2020

On Tuesday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said there will be no spectators at Nissan Stadium until at least through September.

