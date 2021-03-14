No. 6 Alabama adds another SEC title, edges LSU at tourney

Alabama players celebrate after beating LSU in the championship game of the NCAA college basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 80-79. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Herbert Jones drove for a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds and No. 6 Alabama won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 1991, holding off a late flurry to edge LSU 80-79.

Coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide added to their regular-season title with a victory that should help Alabama at least match its highest seed ever in the NCAA Tournament.

It was No. 2 in both 1987 and 2002. Alabama won its seventh tournament title overall, second in the SEC only to Kentucky’s 31. Alabama is 24-6. LSU missed a couple of chances in the final seconds and fell to 18-9.